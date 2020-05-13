End-to-end video platform provides video technology, rich content library, innovative content experiences and advanced revenue stack designed to increase monetization while reducing costs

Minute Media, a leading global technology and digital publishing platform, today announced the launch of Voltax Video. This online video platform is designed to help digital publishers get more out of their online video strategy, while reducing costs. Serving as a Publishing-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for other digital publishers, Voltax Video includes a suite of video technology tools designed to grow engagement, content, audience and monetization with a unique revenue-share model that removes upfront cost and is designed to scale.

Voltax Video provides publishers with the tools needed to deliver innovative video experiences with state-of-the-art video technology, access to an extensive premium content library and a powerful revenue engine. Voltax Video is being used by Minute Media's owned and operated brands, as well as other industry leading publishers, resulting in 1.6 billion video views each month. Currently, Minute Media is ranked #1 in comScore's multi-platform VideoMetrix sports category.

"Video continues to be a key driver in digital publishers' success. Our product team invested significant resources to create an online video platform that provides flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness to not only power Minute Media's own publications but also other digital publishers and brands," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media. "Voltax Video will help publishers better engage with viewers and monetize video content, while also providing a better viewer experience."

Voltax Video is designed to create a more efficient and effective video experience for both publishers and viewers, while providing sophisticated insights and reporting. It's Video Management System allows users to upload, import and manage their own videos in an easy to access and search design, as well as offers a fast, lightweight proprietary HTML5 video player that offers users a seamless video playback experience. It also features a sophisticated playlist tool where publishers can arrange content manually, dynamically or based on Voltax's SmartMatch algorithm that pairs articles with relevant videos in real time. SmartMatch makes recommendations from Voltax's premium content library which includes more than 50,000 videos across a variety of languages and genres including sports, lifestyle, culture, news, finance, health, weather and more. This system is powered by Minute Media's owned and operated content as well as our notable content partners.

The Voltax revenue engine helps publishers maximize revenue by offering premium advertising solutions, real-time optimization and a fully integrated programmatic stack that can leverage high-quality, global direct advertising. Early users of Voltax have already realized strong results related to viewability and revenue. On average, publishers see viewability rates as high as 75% and an average increase in revenue of 300%. Unlike other video offerings, the OVP monetization tools are not reliant on programmatic advertising, but rather can tap into Minute Media's direct advertising channels, which can result in higher CPMs and overall higher revenue returns.

"We are committed to helping publishers grow and navigate the evolving media landscape, especially during volatile times," added Peled. "Voltax Video is the first component of our end-to-end Publishing-as-a-Service solution that we will be rolling out this year, designed to help all digital publishers better connect with their audience while boosting revenue. In addition, our revenue-share model removes upfront cost and risk for publishers, encouraging a win-win for all players."

Minute Media is the owner of seven global digital media publications, including 90min, DBLTAP, 12up, Mental Floss, The Big Lead and recently acquired The Players' Tribune and FanSided. Minute Media has also created the industry's leading digital publishing platform and uses its proprietary technology to power content and media solutions for its own properties in addition to the licensing and/or revenue-sharing of standalone and full stack solutions to other leading publishers and digital brands.

ABOUT MINUTE MEDIA

Minute Media is a leading media and technology brand focused on two main pillars-platform and content. Minute Media's platform serves as the company's foundation, powering its content as well as enabling the evolution of other market-leading digital media brands. To date, Minute Media's owned and operated destinations include The Players' Tribune, 90min, 12up, DBLTAP, Mental Floss, FanSided and The Big Lead.

