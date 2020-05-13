WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, announced the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Annual Report was filed with the SEC on May 1, 2020. The document is also available on the Company's website at www.wns.com. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Company's audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (MourantGSWNS@mourant.com, attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 1534 676 091) or Gopi.Krishnan@wns.com, attention: Gopi Krishnan.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2020, WNS had 44,292 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (201) 942-6261

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications and Corporate Business Development

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com