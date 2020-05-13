Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Awarded Exclusive Contract for New County Courthouse Intelligent Correctional Automation System

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc. has been awarded a new major contract to provide the Company's intelligent control solution for the Monroe County (Florida) Sheriff's office. Duos is a leading provider of intelligent, analytical technology solutions. The contract was awarded through Biltmore Construction to provide Duos' Intelligent Correctional Automation System, icas™. This system provides all digital video, intercom, detention door control and access control and is integrated and interconnected to Duos singular Command and Control platform centraco®. The project is valued at approximately $945,000. The new system will be installed into the new Plantation Key Courthouse and Detention Center, currently under construction and located in Monroe County, FL. This solution is based upon the current Duos system deployed at Monroe County's primary detention facility located in Key West, FL.

The completely integrated system provides superior monitoring and control, is substantially more cost effective and integrates all aspects of control into a single, intuitive user interface. It was specifically designed to replace legacy jail and correctional facility automation systems based upon Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) and Human Machine Interfaces (HMI). The new modular digital I/O systems will coordinate all aspects of controlled movement and situational awareness for the facility.

"Our team is very excited to continue to expand into the corrections market with our innovative solutions, which for the first time incorporates courthouse logistics into our project portfolio." says Scott Carns, Chief Operating Officer for Duos Technologies, the Company's operating subsidiary. "We also look forward to our continued relationship and long-standing service to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office."

Implementation is expected to begin later this year and be completed in 2021.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts:

Corporate

Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

904-652-1601

tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

DUOT@gatewayIR.com

SOURCE: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589559/Duos-Technologies-Awarded-Exclusive-Contract-for-New-County-Courthouse-Intelligent-Correctional-Automation-System