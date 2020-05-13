Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Investoren jubeln! Schon +23% Gewinn in nur 1 Woche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
13.05.20
10:43 Uhr
0,440 Euro
+0,003
+0,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4160,44815:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2020 | 14:17
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.

The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The notice and appendices have been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.

Aberdeen, 13 May 2020




For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR AGM Notice 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d8b545a-a348-432a-9cf1-8d9b25b77113)
AWILCO DRILLING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.