Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.

The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.



The notice and appendices have been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.



Aberdeen, 13 May 2020

ch@awilcodrilling.com

For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

