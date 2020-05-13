The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Corrects Investor Update

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern, May 12, 2020 posted to its website a draft presentation that included forward looking material non-public information that was both dated and incorrect. The company did not and does not intend to provide forward looking information to the public. While that presentation was removed as soon as the error was noticed, the analytics show that it was viewed.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
