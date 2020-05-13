New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQB: FNGR), a mobile payment and recharge platform company, today announced that Scott Wills will be joining its advisory board.

"We are honored and excited to have Scott Wills serve as an advisor to our company," said FingerMotion's CEO, Martin Shen. "We are confident that his combined experience and knowledge of the wireless telecom, database platform analytics and software sectors will help us build a strong foundation as we continue to enhance and expand our platform and products."

"I am thrilled to join the advisory board at FingerMotion," Wills said. "FingerMotion has a strong foundational platform that integrates a combination of ubiquitous nationwide payment processing, data delivery, tracking and analytical capabilities. The use of the platform to process mission-critical payment transactions and backend analytics in China, the world's largest mobile market, demonstrates the robustness of the platform and its ability to handle large scale transactions," Mr. Wills said. "I look forward to helping FingerMotion enhance and expand their product offerings in China and to help bring their product and platform capabilities to other parts of the world."

Wills is a seasoned technology executive who has previously founded, led or served as senior management for multiple technology companies for over 25 years. His experience spans and has often combined the fields of wireless mobility, device software and cloud-based systems as well as customer relationship marketing database platforms, gesture-based gaming, streaming entertainment technology platforms and newly emerging wireless networks. As a technology executive, his wireless endeavors include senior management and division president for Aloha Partners. The company was later sold to AT&T for $2.5 billion and formed the foundational backbone for AT&T's nationwide LTE rollout. More recently, Mr. Wills also ran the wireless operations for Paul Allen's Vulcan Wireless, where he led a range of activities from FCC regulatory reform, the deployment of a technologically-unique streaming mobile wireless network and partnerships with multiple companies including Dish Network. His patent inventions total eight issued patents and other pending applications, spanning the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, location-based targeting systems, interactive advertising and database marketing. Mr. Wills has also worked directly with the US Congress, the FCC and other government regulatory groups to obtain significant changes to laws and regulations that govern the delivery of next-generation wireless communications and broadcast television transmissions in the United States. Wills initiated multiple efforts that led to freeing up spectrum that was later auctioned by the government and became the primary frequencies for LTE launches of multiple carriers in the United States. His efforts also led to the nationwide US rollout of digital television broadcasting, resulting in the passage of the Digital Television Transition Bill by Congress in 2008 and made the United States the first nation in the world to move to digital television transmission. Wills also founded and led marketing, engineering and regulatory reform efforts that changed broadband LTE wireless standards, forcing AT&T and Qualcomm to modify their LTE technologies and deployments.

Currently, Wills is the managing member of Cuesta Technology Holdings located in Mountain View, California. The company is in stealth mode with a mobile software platform that incorporates multi-modal input control of touch-based devices. The company also owns multiple patents and applications related to this business.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion looks to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations of forecasts of future events. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this release, including statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals or the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to us, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to manage its VIE contracts; the ability of the Company to maintain its relationships and licenses in China; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the Chinese telecommunications market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

For further information e-mail: info@fingermotion.com

Resources Unlimited NW LLC 718-269-3366

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55786