eFinancialCareers Launches COVID-19 Resource Centre for Finance and Tech

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that eFinancialCareers (eFC), its leading financial services careers hub, has released the eFinancialCareers COVID-19 Resource Centre to advise and enable finance and technology professionals to manage their career, and to provide employers with curated top-notch, industry-specific insights amidst the ever-changing times of the pandemic.

The new eFinancialCareers COVID-19 Resource Centre provides expert advice and resources for finance and tech professionals and employers alike, using eFC's deep knowledge of the finance industry and its trends to provide the most relevant information during this challenging time. The eFinancialCareers COVID-19 Resource Centre includes:

Data visualisations of finance and tech job postings by market

Virtual career fair event information

Recent open finance jobs

Leading eFC and finance industry news

"We're glad to share the eFinancialCareers COVID-19 Resource Centre with the larger finance community. eFC is primed to help finance professionals access necessary resources during this unparalleled time. The Resource Centre offers proprietary finance recruitment data to assist those in finance and tech across the globe," shared Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to eFinancialCareers.

International Access to the eFinancialCareers COVID-19 Resource Centre:

eFinancialCareers COVID-19 Resource Centre (UK)

Espace COVID-19 eFinancialCareers (FR)

Covid-19 Resource Center von eFinancialCareers (DE)

eFinancialCareers COVID-19 Resource Center (US)

About eFinancialCareers

eFinancialCareers, a DHI Group, Inc. brand, is the world's leading financial services careers website, and the place to go for financial careers and talent. eFinancialCareers provides finance professionals with the latest job opportunities, career information and invaluable industry insights they need to maximise their potential. The site connects them to roles within many of the world's most respected financial organisations. Through its recruitment solutions eFinancialCareers provides financial services recruiters a vital competitive edge by enabling them to source the highly qualified professionals they need to achieve their strategic ambitions - quickly and efficiently. eFinancialCareers offers local websites in 19 markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the financial centres of the Middle East.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands-Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers- enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialised fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advise and personalised data to best manage their whole technologist life. For nearly 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

