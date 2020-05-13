Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Obtains Exlusive License Rights To Its Cybersecurity Technology

Company amends existing licensing agreement with MITRE

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity context and visualization technologies, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visium Analytics, LLC, has entered into an agreement amending its existing licensing agreement with The MITRE Corporation to provide the Company with the exclusive license rights to CyGraph®, a patented cybersecurity application.

Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO, commented, "Having the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Cygraph® is a strong endorsement by MITRE of Visium's ability to achieve great success in commercializing this technology. Security is undergoing a fundamental transition and CyGraph® provides machine learning acceleration, advanced cyber hunting, forensics, incident response and analytics that greatly enhances the security posture of the enterprise, while also creating greater efficiencies and cost savings. CyGraph® simplifies cybersecurity by visualizing the network security posture before and during an attack with Visium's TrueContexttm technology - delivering an intuitive situational picture of the enterprise. We are well underway with our commercialization efforts, and in addition to our key technology partnership with Nutanix, we have been diligently working on several additional business development and partnership opportunities that we expect to finalize in the coming weeks.

"CyGraph is currently available as an on-premises security solution and will soon be available as a cloud-based SaaS platform. In addition, Cygraph® will be available within the Nutanix Marketplace in the coming weeks."

Barry Costa, MITRE's Director of Licensing, said, "The impact of MITRE's intellectual property is often best realized when it is brought to market by commercial companies like Visium. Not only does technology transfer support the economic growth of the United States; it also allows our U.S. government sponsors the opportunity to purchase supported products with federally-funded intellectual property inside."

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-225-3443

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589642/Visium-Technologies-Obtains-Exlusive-License-Rights-To-Its-Cybersecurity-Technology