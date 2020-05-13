Codebase Ventures Inc. Investment Trad3r Mobile Game App Launches Brand New Platform

The New Trad3r App is Built to Trade 1,000s of Different Celebrities, Sports Teams, Stocks & Friends

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) an investment company, wishes to provide an update on its strategic investment in Trad3r, a mobile game app and social platform built to trade thousands of different celebrities, sports teams, stocks and friends.

Trad3r launched a "re-imagined, re-powered" app exclusively through the Apple Appstore on May 12th. With the tag line "built by young people from all over the world, for the young people of the world," the new Trad3r app allows users to trade thousands of celebs, sports teams, stocks and friends with free music streaming and also incorporates its new Scribbles and Video Stories features.

Powered by its intelligent algorithms, the Trad3r app features a completely new rewards platform designed to increase engagement with users and brands. The app is available for download at: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/trad3r-social-trading-game/id1071254686

Codebase announced an investment of CAD $105,000 in Trad3r parent company Aerosax Research and Technology Ltd. on February 20th, 2020. The investment was aimed at supporting the expansion plans for the Trad3r app, which at the time had reached 4.3 million users.

"Codebase is excited to see the work that has been accomplished since our investment. The team at Trad3r has done a remarkable job in dedicating resources and expertise to bring the social platform to the next level and we are excited to be a part of the Trad3r growth story," said Mr. George Tsafalas, Codebase President and CEO.

