The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 15 May 2020. Discontinuing sub-fund, issued by Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select: ISIN: DK0060784270 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: BankInvest Select Fokus Globale Akt KL ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 15. maj 2020 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: BSKFGA ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 136798 ------------------------------------------------------------ Continuing sub-fund, issued by Investeringsforeningen BankInvest ISIN: DK0015773873 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Basis Globale Aktier A ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIBGAKTA ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 20077 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=775715