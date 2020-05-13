Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Invalda INVL (IVL1L, ISIN code LT0000102279) orderbook on 13-05-2020 due to the amount of dividend per one ordinary registered share. 14-05-2020 is the Ex-dividend day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.