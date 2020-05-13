Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Invalda INVL (IVL1L, ISIN code LT0000102279) orderbook on 13-05-2020 due to the amount of dividend per one ordinary registered share. 14-05-2020 is the Ex-dividend day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken