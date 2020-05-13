UCT Foundation: Ubique Chain of Things(UCT)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / UCT Foundation is the advocacy and governing body of the UCOT ecosystem. The Foundation's mission is to assist its members in being prepared to meet the challenge of a whole new era of "Ultimate Supply of Every Chain, Smart Internet of Everything. An industry-wide supply chain system based on IoT, blockchain, 5G, AI, and big data. UCT is continuously working on these demanding products. UTMS, UTracer, UCerti, UTracker, UPhoto. UCT Started ICO on Jan-19- 2018 and successfully completed with its hard cap. Now UCT is live on trading at Bittrex, Bit-Z.





Key Facts-

UCT is working and solving problems of various industries with his products of blockchain. The UCOT is specifically targeting Pharmaceuticals, Baby Formula, Logistics, Agriculture, Cold chain Transportation, and wine industries. The following are the reasons why the UCT should be considered.

It Provides total supply chain traceability, enabling secure data acquisition, tamper-resistant storage, and trusted data sharing throughout the supply chain.?

It Provides smart NFC tags to communicate with our 5G UTracker IoT devices and uploads product information directly to the blockchain, traceable, and tamper-proof.

The product UTracker IoT device enables real-time tracking of a product's origin and the environment through the supply chain to detect damage and prevent counterfeits

It is expected to be a top-ranking cryptocurrency in a few year's time.

Mission & Vision-

UCT Foundation is committed to researching, developing, and organizing resources to build a next-generation, globally accessible, easy-to-use, and trustworthy Smart Digital Chain-of-things ecosystem, which allows the businesses to optimize their supply chain management and smarter IoT use through Decentralised Applications (DApps).

The Future Looks Bright With The Ubique Chain of Things Blockchain Project.

The unique chain of things began their journey to success in 2018. It was supposed to be the original plan and strategy behind the launch of UCT token under and ICO platform. The launch of UCT token is expected to position the unique chain of things blockchain project among the top blockchain projects due to its competitive nature and commitment to the world of the digital economy.

Token Information

The UCOT System consists of three layers, from the bottom up the IoT layer, the Blockchain layer, and the Service layer.

Token Name - Ubique chain of things

Token Symbol - UCT

Decimals - 18

Exchanges - Bittrex, Bit-Z



