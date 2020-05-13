STRATACACHE Launches Walkbase IntelliCount Occupancy Management Technology

The solution is immediately available for clients across all STRATACACHE brands

DAYTON, Ohio, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE today announced the launch of Walkbase IntelliCount - an occupancy management solution that uses 3D footfall cameras, Walkbase cloud analytics and a mobile-friendly dashboard- in response to new government guidance to limit the number of customers and employees, as well as follow social distancing protocol, in physical spaces due to COVID-19. The technology has been field-proven for more than ten years, in thousands of locations, and is immediately available for clients across the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies including Scala, RDM, X2O Media and PRN.

"Walkbase IntelliCount allows businesses such as retail stores, restaurants and transportation hubs to utilize and expand on the solution for improved customer experience beyond COVID-19 related distancing needs," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE.

Benefits of Walkbase IntelliCount include:

Precise occupancy measurement in real time through high-accuracy 3D sensors installed at the store entrances and exits

Significant labor cost savings through automation and reallocation of staffing to customer experience and store operations tasks

Easy-to-analyze data displayed in a web-based dashboard on any browser-enabled device including tablets, mobile or indoor and outdoor digital signs. Email or push notifications can provide staff and management with real-time alerts

Scalable and privacy friendly, the solution collects no personally identifiable information

"It's important that retailers who are facing new, unfamiliar business operations challenges know that there are tools available that are mature, field proven and will optimize their customer experience while ensuring compliance and accuracy," Riegel added. "Our teams globally are delivering new customer experience strategies, and we're prepared to deploy Walkbase IntelliCount in the market."

Beyond occupancy management, the Walkbase IntelliCount solution can be expanded to further engage and inform shoppers and store employees:

Tied to customer- and employee-facing digital signs, communications are improved by displaying real-time wait updates, occupancy capacity and in-store safety procedures

A more robust solution can include integrations with third party hardware and software such as automated entry/exit doors, queuing systems and existing operations dashboards

Walkbase retail analytics platform gathers sensor-based data on in-store behaviors and patterns that gives retailers deep insights into how and where customers are spending time and money in the store

Learn more about Walkbase IntelliCount and retail analytics at walkbase.com/intellicount.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com , on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167342/STRATACACHE_Walkbase_IntelliCount.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659530/STRATACACHE_Logo.jpg