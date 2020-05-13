SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) CEO Massimo Barone Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / The PODCAST relates to the current status of the Company with the COVID19 pandemic, recent strategic Partnerships and Digital transformation 4.0 strategy for customers moving forward.

The link to the Stock Daily Podcast; https://audioboom.com/posts/7581014-ceo-of-smartcard-marketing-systems-inc-massimo-barone-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Recent Highlights;

The company's news; http://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com/news1.php

The company's Investor Deck; http://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com/SMKG%20Corp%20Deck%202020%20April.pdf

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, tele-medicine and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

