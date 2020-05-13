Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-05-15
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-05-15
|Time for submission of bids:
|10.00-10.30 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-05-19
|Final repayment date
|2022-05-19
|Offered volume:
|50 bn SEK
|Minimum bid amount:
|10 mln SEK
|Maximum bid amount:
|12.5 bn SEK
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Interest rate:
|0.00 %
|Supplemental interest rate
|0.20 percentage points
- ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 10.30
ON MAY 15 2020, AT THE LATEST.
Result of the auction will be published at 11.00 (CEST) on Tender date.
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
