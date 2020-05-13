Leaders Press Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders Press, a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling press, which specializes in the turnkey production of books for entrepreneurs, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost organization for growth and networking amongst top-tier professionals and leaders worldwide.

Distinct even amongst her qualified contemporaries, Leaders Press CEO, Alinka Rutkowska, has repeatedly demonstrated her marketing prowess with a spotless record of launching her clients' book to best-seller status. Her consistency year-over-year in impacting business growth metrics, as well as her personal and professional achievements, has been scrupulously observed by the council's review committee.

"We are honored to welcome Leaders Press into the community," said Founder of Forbes Councils, Scott Gerber. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Alinka has access to a myriad of exclusive opportunities designed to help burgeon her professional sphere of influence via the medium of a private forum and member-only events. Alinka will also be invited to collaborate with a professional editorial team to share her invaluable insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Rutkowska will benefit from comprehensive access to an umbrella of vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm deeply moved by the opportunity to join one of the most prestigious business circles in the world, while also contributing to the continued development of the Forbes community as a whole," says Rutkowska. "In aligning ourselves with the unparalleled standard of excellence that comes with the Forbes name, Leaders Press has positioned itself as a driving force in the hybrid publishing industry. Moving forward, we will continue to embody the ideals and best practices of a responsible and forward-thinking leadership platform."

