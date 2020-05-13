Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
13.05.2020
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave successfully reopened its centers in Belgium and France

Wereldhave N.V. announces it has successfully reopened all of its centers in Belgium and France. The whole portfolio is now open again, as all centers in the Netherlands have remained open for most business over the past months.

Monday May 11th marked the end of the lockdown in France and Belgium with the reopening of all Wereldhave shopping centers and a large majority of its stores. After securing the centers and their shops, there was a real desire on the part of retailers to restart their activities in a safe environment. A new customer journey has been designed and rolled out and communicated through a wide range of media, displaying new safety and hygiene regulations that are applicable to all of the centers. This way our customers and tenants can rely on our centers to support them in creating a better and comfortable everyday life in a safe manner.

Although some stores will open during the week (with the exception of restaurants and cinemas), Wereldhave's French centers had more than 80% of stores open already on Monday. All stores authorized to open will be open by Friday. In Belgium, nearly all of the stores that are authorized to reopen have reopened.

"It is a real relief for our tenants, our customers and also ourselves to have been able to reopen all our centers in France and Belgium, and have the entire portfolio open for business. With the necessary measures in place, we are confident that we can provide the optimal experience for our guests and tenants for safe and comfortable visit. We appreciate all the efforts carried out by our tenants to facilitate the reopening. I would like to congratulate all of the Wereldhave teams for the fantastic work done during the Covid-19 period and for making it possible. ", says Matthijs Storm, CEO Wereldhave.

Attachment

  • PR - Wereldhave successfully reopened all of its centers in Belgium and France - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e50c3ee1-33a0-4621-b350-b50c7c6d178b)
