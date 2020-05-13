Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, reframed its portfolio of procurement cost analysis. Quantzig's portfolio fuels businesses across the globe to deal with upheavals arising due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005581/en/

View Quantzig's comprehensive portfolio of procurement cost analysis solutions here: https://bit.ly/2WRG1Hh

Innovation is the key of successful procurement, which is the cornerstone for success of businesses, and it ensures business continuity during difficult times. Often organizations are subjected to supply chain disruptions due to unforeseen circumstances. The latest being the pandemic COVID-19. In a crisis period, procurement teams often look forward to adopting cost-cutting measures on indirect spend to combat the impact of a global meltdown such as COVID-19. But we suggest establishing a strong relationship between the procurement team and business partners which can, in turn, enable significant spending influence.

According to Quantzig's procurement cost analysis experts, "Procurement teams should step up and take the lead in providing strategic insights and steering the organization through this black swan event by adopting innovative procurement cost optimization solutions."

With over a decade's experience in catering to the unique needs of clients from various sectors, we possess the skills and domain expertise to help businesses navigate the crisis. Request FREE Proposal to learn how we can help you build analytics-driven action plans to stabilize operations and ensure business continuity.

Rethink pricing strategies and boost savings with procurement cost optimization solutions

Custom-built dashboards combined with meticulous attention to detail provides a unique ability to forge lasting partnerships, the kind it takes to deliver end results that are both measurable and sustainable. Quantzig's advanced analytics-based services can help you drive efficiency, improve profitability, and provide a procurement cost optimization model bespoke to you.

Steps to Conduct Procurement Cost Analysis

Consolidate spend data Standardize data Segment the supplier base Categorize expenses

Benefits of Procurement Cost Analysis

Direct savings Clear understanding of spend Risk management

Today it's crucial to invest in analytical solutions to find the right mix of strategies to enhance supply chain efficiency. With the right mix of flexible operating models and advanced analytical tools, businesses can not only strengthen their market position but also emerge successfully from the crisis. Schedule a FREE demo to learn more about our supply chain analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

We offer innovative supply chain analytics solutions to help you analyze, integrate, and utilize supply chain data to gain critical insights into supply chain processes and factors impacting supply chain efficiency.

Demand and Capacity Planning

Procurement Cost Optimization

Working Capital Management

Spend Analytics

Speak to an analyst to discover how procurement cost analysis strategies can help you enhance supplier management.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005581/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us