Paragon ID: Paragon ID supports the Los Angeles Metro's LIFE program

Provision of contactless transport cards and encoding service for the LIFE program serving low income individuals

Continued development of the Transport activity in the USA

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment, is pleased to have been able to support Los Angeles Metro (USA) for the supply of transport smartcards for the LIFE program.

Paragon ID was chosen by Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) - to supply their requirements for transportation cards. As part of this contract, Paragon ID was awarded the supply of cards and encoding services for the Low Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) program supporting low income population in the Los Angeles area.

The solution is well suited to the current pandemic situation, addressing sanitary concerns by using contactless technology and optimizing costs with a paper-based card.

Implemented by LA Metro, the LIFE program allows low income individuals to travel at reduced fare on the Metro Transit network.

Konstantinos Lagios, CCO at Paragon ID, says:

"We are proud to be working with LA Metro. It is a prestigious client for whom we have been able to demonstrate our full capacity for personalized services and secure encoding at our American site, which has received security approval from the federal government. "



In North America, Paragon ID's smart cities solutions already facilitate the daily mobility of public transport users in many cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Mexico City, New York, Orlando Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Vancouver.

As well as tickets, smartcards and associated secure services, the company has also developed mobile ticketing and open payment solutions. This allows many transport authorities to implement contactless technology, which has become instrumental to help with access control challenges during the Covid-19 crisis.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of AmaTech Group and has built on this through its acquisition of Thames Card Technology in November 2019.

Paragon ID employs more than 750 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €1.25 billion and 8,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID

Clem Garvey

CEO

Tél.: +33 (0)2 48 81 61 00

clem.garvey@paragon-id.com ACTUS finance & communication

Investors Relations

Mathieu Omnes

Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press Relation

Alexandra Prisa

Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

aprisa@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lnBxlMacamybx5puZMZtnGJrmWdhxWjIapadmJZqZZyUm5tmnGZibJmXZm9kmW5q

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63494-paragon-id_pr_la-metro_12052020_en.pdf