BH Macro Limited - Sale from Treasury
London, May 13
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Sale from Treasury
13 May 2020
The Company announces that on 13 May 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:
- 27,000 Sterling Shares for 3308 pence per share.
Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:
- 2,498,417 US Dollar Shares
- 250,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares
- 14,769,526 Sterling Shares
- 1,012,203 Sterling Treasury Shares
The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:
US Dollar Share 0.7606
Sterling Share 1.4710
From 13 May 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 23,626,269.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001