TF Ventures Bureau of Magic Studios: Techie Factory is Partnering With The Bureau of Magic (BOM) To Bring The Excitement Of Coding and Technology To Kids Through The Award-winning 'Lost in Oz'

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Techie Factory (TF Ventures), the Dallas Texas based STEAM after-school academy franchisor is partnering with The Bureau of Magic (BoM) to bring the excitement of coding and technology to kids through the amazing world of the multi-Emmy award-winning "Lost in Oz", available on Amazon Prime Video.

This exciting partnership is part of Techie Factory's strategic plan to deliver the most engaging STEAM learning experience to kids around the country. By retooling their curriculum, TF will be able to incorporate the characters and world of "Lost in Oz" to ignite kid's curiosity in technology. They will also be using Bureau of Magic's "Lost in Oz" as the backdrop for their proprietary software, which will be used by both franchisees and Techie Factory's non-profit arm (TF Promise) to deliver coding education to customers and underprivileged kids.

Freddie Halstead, CEO of TF Ventures said: "BoM's storytelling in "Lost in Oz" strives to spark the love for technology and science in all kids, especially girls, so it was an easy decision to partner with them to ensure that their stories will inspire children at Techie Factory to create amazing things. The fact that the team at The Bureau of Magic has already shown an inclination to help kids learn STEAM through their YouTube series of STEAM shorts just makes it a no brainer."

"At the Bureau of Magic, we are dedicated to expanding our titles across platforms that align seamlessly with our entertainment brands. Dorothy Gale in "Lost in Oz" loves working with machines. Techie Factory's goal to inspire and educate the next generation of scientists, technicians, engineers, artists and mathematicians with the help of our "Lost in Oz" cast of characters feels like a perfect match to us." ," said BoM Co-Founder, Mark Warshaw.

"Lost in Oz" follows 12 year-old Dorothy Gale and her best friend/dog Toto, who are whisked away on a magical tornado to a modern, metropolitan Emerald City in an action-adventure comedy series for the whole family.

About Techie Factory

Techie Factory is the place for kids to learn all things tech while having a ball doing it. They teach coding but also have hands-on labs like Girls Who Create/Girl Scouts, Video Game Creators, LEGO Robotics, DJ'ing, YouTube Video Creation, eSports, computer animation, Minecraft Modding, LEGO Engineering, and much more. TF Ventures, which purchased Techie Factory in 2019 will begin franchising in the spring of 2020. The focus will be on successful franchisees who will be able to help thousands of children in their territories. Including students at low SES schools via the non-profit arm of the company.

About Bureau of Magic

The Bureau of Magic creates and produces surprising, signature entertainment for the whole family. The Bureau is the creative force behind the animated series, "Lost in Oz," now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video, and broadcasting on major networks around the world including Disney Germany, Disney Russia, and Discovery Kids Latin America. The BoM storytelling team has been nominated for 14 Emmy® Awards, winning four, and has been trusted to tell stories about the Wizard of Oz, the NFL, Superman, the Green Arrow and the Justice League. You can find their shows, books, and merchandise at www.bureauofmagic.com.

Bureau of Magic is represented by CAA.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Freddie Halstead

Organization: TF Ventures Bureau of Magic Studios

Address: 5600 W Lovers Ln #207 Dallas Texas, 75209

Phone: 214-614-8166

Email: freddie@techiefactory.com

mark.warshaw@bureauofmagic.com

Website: https://www.techiefactory.com/

https://www.bureauofmagic.com/

SOURCE: TF Ventures Bureau of Magic Studios

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589706/Techie-Factory-is-Partnering-With-The-Bureau-of-Magic-BOM-To-Bring-The-Excitement-Of-Coding-and-Technology-To-Kids-Through-The-Award-winning-Lost-in-Oz