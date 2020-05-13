A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest capacity planning optimization engagement. In this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a CPG company based out of the US to help them improve order fill rates and process efficiency.

Engagement Summary

In a recent engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a US-based consumer packaged goods manufacturer to help them address the challenges arising due to the surge in demand for products amidst the crisis. A detailed analysis revealed that the client lacked a systematic capacity planning and optimization framework due to which they were facing several supply chain challenges. In this success story, our supply chain analytics and experts share industry insights on how COVID-19 is weighing down the supply chains across the US and how CPG companies can improve their capacity planning and optimization strategies by leveraging supply chain analytics.

According to the capacity planning optimization experts at Quantzig, "Capacity planning takes into account personnel, facilities, production schedules and supplies. When the capacity level is carefully planned, the company can monitor costs during periods of growth and recession."

We Offer End-to-End Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

With the help of our innovative analytics solutions and supply chain insights, businesses can gain real-time visibility into supply chain operations and build resilient supply networks to navigate the crisis. Capacity planning optimization can also help businesses to:

Reduce supply chain shock levels

Reduce production costs

Robust inventory replenishment plan

Enhance supply chain performance

According to our analytics experts, businesses can use capacity planning optimization to maintain proper production levels during expected business cycles. Being able to see projected capacity needs allows the company to budget for upcoming changes, and apply financial resources where needed. Capacity planning optimization is also used to help develop delivery schedules for supplies and shipping schedules for completed products. To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request more information

