Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digitally integrated business services, announced today a revolutionary new global operating model, Teleperformance Cloud Campus-- an innovative solution for enabling the 'new normal', work-at-home (WAH) environment.

Prior to the pandemic, as part of its future-of-work development process, Teleperformance was already designing and testing an enhanced model for improving customer experience, client results, and employee well-being and development through socially connected, virtual teams. The highly functional design blends proprietary Teleperformance tools, analytics, and processes (TAP) with best-of-breed technologies to form a uniquely efficient global solution. Teleperformance Cloud Campus is available to support all industries, geographies, and applications. The company now has more than 200,000 employees working from home worldwide, i.e. 80% of all active employees. An increasing number of clients and Teleperformance WAH employees will continue transitioning to this unique delivery model this year.

Teleperformance Cloud Campusis currently deployed in a diverse set of industry sectors including e-commerce, utilities, telecom, and healthcare -- several of which were implemented before the Covid-19 outbreak. Operating capabilities include virtual talent acquisition, training, development, coaching, team building, learning, client interaction, quality control, and data security management, as well as emotional well-being and rich social interaction for employees. Gamification is utilized for employee fun, socialization, and education as part of the new Teleperformance 'campus life'. Clients can interact with their Teleperformance work teams anytime by visiting Cloud Campus Hubs. Enhanced business resilience, agent performance, advanced data security and unmatched global flexibility are other hallmarks of the client value proposition.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, Frost Sullivan said: "I have covered Teleperformance over many years as global business analyst. In the past, I have seen Teleperformance reimagine traditional brick-and-mortar facilities to create beautiful, employee-centric campuses to care for their people while driving better client results. Now, by creating a new global cloud campus work model from scratch that supports almost unlimited languages, sectors and markets, they have set another industry benchmark that benefits customers, clients and employees. In short, Teleperformance is delivering the virtual workplace of the future, today."

Globally, 70% of all Teleperformance employees worldwide work in independently certified 'Top Employer' operations. The company was recognized last week with Germany's first-ever Great Place to Work certification for work-at-home awarded to any business with over 100 employees. Teleperformance Cloud Campusis designed to exceed third-party, top employer certification requirements and standards for work-at-home staff all around the world.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "To be clear, conventional facilities continue to play an important role in our operational delivery strategy. As the global industry leader and a top employer worldwide, we constantly re-envision alternative work and delivery models that can benefit our clients, their customers and, of course, our employees. We developed, tested, and began implementing the Teleperformance Cloud Campus with select clients last year. It is a fantastic model for both clients and for the emotional well-being and professional growth of our work-at-home staff. Since COVID-19 hit the world, we have rapidly transitioned 80% of our global workforce to a work-at-home model to align with the 'new normal'. Teleperformance CloudCampus orchestrates the delivery of work-at-home in a precise and effective manner, to best serve our clients and best care for our more than 200,000 strong remote employees both now and in the future."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

