Abracon Names Amy Keller as Vice President of Global Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), The Heartbeat of the IoT, a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity and power solutions, welcomes Amy Keller as the new vice president of global marketing.

In her new role, Keller will lead the company's strategic marketing efforts and guide the expansion of the Abracon brand throughout the industry.

"We spent many months seeking the perfect candidate to lead Abracon's evolving global marketing strategies," said Abracon CEO Michael Calabria. "We are extremely excited to have someone of Amy's talent and experience joining Abracon's Senior Leadership Team. Amy's tenured knowledge of the distribution industry aligns very well with Abracon's commitment to our distribution channel partners."

Prior to joining the Abracon family, Keller spent more than 20 years at Arrow Electronics, holding various client-facing leadership roles in supplier marketing, strategic sales and supply chain services. During her tenure, she successfully introduced customer-centric strategies that streamlined organizational alignment, developed partnership relationships and improved client experiences.

Most recently, she served as the sales director for the global supply chain. She oversaw multiple complex customers and was actively involved in program expansion and digital supply chain transformations.

Amy holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing & Transportation/Logistics from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. She currently serves as an executive director for Women in Electronics, a national non-profit organization centered around professional leadership development.

"I look forward to joining a strong, innovative team and accelerating Abracon's marketing reach in the industry," Keller said. "It's an excellent time to showcase Abracon's story of product portfolio growth and commitment to agile service and product support."

Abracon recently acquired the ILSI, MMD, Ecliptek and Oscilent brands to complement Abracon's existing product offerings and provide Abracon's global customer base with a broader range of timing solutions. In addition, Abracon continues to introduce industry-leading products in a variety of technologies, including antennas, LAN transformers, power inductors, miniaturized quartz crystals and high-performance oscillators.

Abracon, LLC is a leading global manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions. The Abracon, LLC family of brands includes Abracon, ILSI, Ecliptek, MMD and Oscilent. Abracon supports go-to-market needs by reliably supplying the most advanced components that tackle the toughest design challenges. Focused on quality and innovation, Abracon helps engineers transform their ideas into products that meet the opportunities of tomorrow. The company is ISO9001-2015 certified with design & application engineering resources in Texas and sales offices in the US, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Scotland, Israel, Hungary, UK, and Germany. Abracon's products are offered through its global distribution network.

