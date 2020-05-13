Lattice sensAI and mVision in the Spotlight at Upcoming Arrow Comes Home Webinar

Sponsored by Arrow Electronics Italy

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, will highlight its award-winning Lattice sensAI and award-winning Lattice mVision solutions stacks for accelerating and simplifying the development of Edge AI and smart vision applications at the upcoming Arrow Comes Home Webinar series. Lattice's solutions stacks provide modular hardware platforms powered by low power, small form factor Lattice FPGAs, demonstration examples, reference designs, software development tools, and a library of neural network IP to enable AI inferencing for the industrial, automotive, consumer, smart home, and medical markets. Applications for the sensAI and mVision stacks include machine vision, ADAS, drones, smart doorbells, and endoscopic cameras.

What: Arrow Comes Home Web Seminar Lattice sensAI and mVision Solutions Stacks" Where/ When: Arrow Electronics Italy (registration required) May 14, 2020 10 a.m. 11 a.m. CET

For more information about the sensAI solutions stack, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/sensAI.

For more information about the Lattice mVision solutions stack, please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/mVision.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005171/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bob Nelson

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6339

Bob.Nelson@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com