The medical thermometers market is likely to experience steady growth because of the frequent outbreak of epidemics and the growing availability of advanced medical thermometers. Rising at a CAGR of over 8%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 104.82 million by 2024.

A Technavio analyst says, "The global medical thermometers market will witness an upsurge due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, the prices are expected to remain elevated for the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market vendors."

Technavio's recent analysis of the medical thermometers market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, geographically. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of 39% and will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The high price of digital and infrared thermometers and the threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth. However, the rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of various lifestyles and chronic diseases such as pneumonia and influenza will positively influence the growth of the global medical thermometers market.

