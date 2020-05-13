Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - Pike Mountain Minerals Inc. (CSE: PIKE) ("Pike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing"). Pursuant to the Financing, the Company issued 3,760,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $188,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles to the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per common share until November 13, 2021. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

