Oerlikon Metco Inc.: Oerlikon Metco, Westbury Achieves its Sixth Straight Year of ISO 9001 Audits Without any Non-Conformities

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / SAI Global has awarded Oerlikon Metco (SIX:OERL) recognition for achieving their first ISO 9001:2015 certification of their Quality Management System for the equipment business line at the company's Westbury, New York facility. Oerlikon Metco produces thermal spray equipment at this location, which requires complex, precision machining capabilities and detailed assembly procedures for the parts and components it designs, manufactures and sells to markets requiring critical surface engineering. Through continuous improvements in production processes and attention to quality details, Oerlikon Metco received a completed audit with no non-conformances reported for six years straight. The audit, completed by SAI Global, included five years under ISO 9001:2008 standards and Oerlikon Metco's transition to the new quality standard ISO 9001:2015.

"It is a pleasure to see our company further demonstrate commitment to improving the effectiveness of our equipment quality management system through strong leadership. Continuing to meet standards within our industry is the tone we set here at Oerlikon Metco, led by our quality-driven management team. We are very proud of our team members in Westbury for their ongoing achievement," commented George Marinos, Director of Quality - Westbury. "The successful completion of our ISO 9001:2015 certification by SAI Global is another milestone in our timeline of planned achievements. In addition, close cooperation between our management team, production personnel, quality team and customer services has done a great job reducing the number of customer complaints and returns to significantly low levels. Satisfying these industry standards is a trait we have developed over the recent years and it gives our customers a great amount of confidence to choose us as their supplier," states Michael Tobin, President, Oerlikon Metco US Inc. and Head of Equipment Products.

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX:OERL).

About SAI Global

Founded in 2003, SAI Global is a recognized leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, assurance, and property services. Their primary mission is to help organizations protect their brands by proactively managing risk to achieve business excellence, growth, sustainability, and trust from consumers. SAI Global offers third-party assurance for companies that satisfy customer expectations and specific guidelines through product certifications. Learn more at www.saiglobal.com or contact SAI Global at certification.americas@saiglobal.com.

