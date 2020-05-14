LONDON, May 14 (WNM/Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank plans to pump at least 200 billion euros ($216.8 billion) into so-called sustainable financing and investments by 2025, its first formal targets for doing so. The money will include loans provided by the bank, bonds placed on behalf of its clients and assets managed by its private bank. It does not include assets managed by its fund arm, DWS, it said in a statement. The move is the latest by a leading global lender to showcase commitment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...