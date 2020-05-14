Meet the Young Influencer Who's Steadily Cornering the Digital Market, Murphy Thomas

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / The digital space is home to some of the most interesting characters and people from all around the world. It's where people can connect with various individuals and get to know their personalities. The internet has become such a valuable tool in showcasing each individual, along with growing their own audiences and spheres of influence. Such is the age for "influencers" or people who have a huge following on the internet, especially on social media. The power of the internet as a tool to captivate an audience has become so massive that it has even capitulated itself on marketing strategies such as social media digital marketing and influencer marketing, which are forms of marketing under one common thread.

With the number of opportunities that have come up, it's no surprise that even a younger demographic has caught up with the usage of technology to earn financially. Business knows no age, after all. In our modern times and with how fast technology is developing, the number of tools for people to do business has greatly increased. Without a doubt, there are a lot of ways to make money in the digital space.

That's not to say, however, that anyone can just become an entrepreneur overnight. There's a certain skill set and expertise that comes along with it. Meet Murphy Thomas, a 15-year-old influencer born in Nashville, Tennessee, who has amassed a network of over 200k on Instagram alone, while also having a 100k network on Tik Tok and those numbers are growing faster than anyone could ever imagine. He has made over $3,000 selling ads as a 15-year old boy, that's got to say a lot about his potential.

Murphy first started his Instagram account at the age of twelve. He created a sports account that had over 1,000 followers, but he soon stopped using the account itself. He later realized that he had a passion for digital marketing and leveraged that passion into something that could make him earn financially and grow his audience at the same time.

With Murphy's staggering influence, he can provide his network to any client that demands it to have their products promoted with great response. By no means is Murphy stopping here, he plans to amass even more influence so he can capture an audience and promote his clients' products. A true blue influencer at heart, Murphy is set to take the social media sphere by storm, which goes without saying, business and entrepreneurial endeavors truly know no age.

The new age of business has finally come in the form of social media influencers. Digital marketing has granted even young individuals such as Murphy to engage in entrepreneurial endeavors by leveraging their following and using their influence to connect people and products with each other. The mutually beneficial ecosystem of this kind of marketing is proof that technology has come a long way in improving the lives of humanity. Murphy's astounding potential is proof that he is going places, and with the help of his knowledge in digital marketing and his huge following, he'll definitely stay in the limelight for a long while.

