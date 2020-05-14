Alencon Systems has teamed up with Duke Energy to look at some of the challenges faced by utilities when adding battery storage systems to existing solar installations. DC-coupled or AC-coupled? Grounding scheme?From pv magazine USA Solar and battery storage make such a natural pairing that it's becoming surprising to hear about a new utility-scale solar project that isn't incorporating battery storage. While solar and storage are now like peanut butter and jelly, this wasn't always true, and the United States is home to gigawatts of standalone solar projects. But what happens when the owners ...

