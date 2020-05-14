Anzeige
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
14.05.20
09:25 Uhr
2,036 Euro
-0,017
-0,83 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0332,03709:27
2,0322,03709:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2020 | 08:05
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Chairman of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro, Dag Mejdell has on May 13, 2020, purchased 15 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 22.57 per share, and sold 50 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 22.67 per share. New holding is 0 shares.

Mejdell, through his company Nobel Partners AS, has also purchased 40 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 22.87 per share. New holding is 40 000 shares.

Dag Mejdell's combined holding, including through Nobel Partners AS, is 40 000 shares, up from 35 000 shares before these transactions.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+4741406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
