DGAP-Media / 2020-05-14 / 08:10 14 May 2020 *Exyte and Univercells Technologies combine forces for rapid deployment of vaccine production plants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic* *- Exyte offers the new ExyCell(R) modular technology for fast-track construction of biologicals production facilities compliant with the current good manufacturing practice (cGMP).* *- Univercells Technologies delivers the integrated NevoLine biomanufacturing platform, including scale-X bioreactors, for low footprint and economic large-scale production of viral products.* *- The combined offer enables users to rapidly deploy prefabricated GMP vaccine manufacturing facilities in response to new disease outbreaks.* Stuttgart and Brussels, 14 May 2020: Exyte, world-renowned for the design and construction of high-tech facilities, and Univercells Technologies, a provider of novel biomanufacturing technologies for economic and scalable viral production, are announcing a global partnership for optimized construction of modular standardized and flexible GMP manufacturing facilities for vaccines. The partnership is in response to the increased global demand for vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will require expedited delivery of large amounts of vaccine doses once a formulation is approved. Rapid deployment of prefabricated plants will enable rapid mass production and shortened time-to-market for vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and other diseases. Through this partnership, an integrated plant design combines Exyte's prefabricated modular construction system, ExyCell, with Univercells Technologies' NevoLine biomanufacturing platform featuring the scale-X fixed-bed bioreactor at its core. ExyCell can be configured to adapt to any process layout, while the NevoLine technology presents a disruptive proven approach based on process intensification and chaining for automated, cost-effective production of large quantities of vector-based vaccines and live attenuated vaccines. Vaccine developers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers will benefit from the integrated, modular concept. Capital and operational expenditures are drastically reduced for the building and commissioning of GMP-compliant vaccine production plants with the prefabricated solution that delivers high manufacturing capacity within a very low footprint. The solution is equally suitable for building new facilities as well as converting existing facilities. With pre-selected process equipment, the modular plant concept enables scalability for rapid capacity ramp-up and accelerated market entry, promoting the availability of vaccines for global immunization campaigns. *About Exyte* Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a unique expertise in controlled and regulated environments. Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving the most technically demanding clients in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. The company offers a full range of services from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions - delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2018, Exyte generated sales of EUR 3.5 billion with over 5,600 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership with its broad industry insight and its exceptional talents. LinkedIn: Exyte [1] www.exyte.net/ExyCell [2] *Contact* Adriana Williams Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +49 711 8804 1489 adriana.williams@exyte.net *About Univercells Technologies* Univercells Technologies is a global provider of innovative biomanufacturing technologies to achieve cost-effective viral production from R&D to commercial scales. The company offers a comprehensive technology portfolio leveraging the strengths of process intensification and chaining as a direct answer to the growing demand of viral vectors and viral vaccines. Univercells Technologies is committed to helping customers increase performance with minimized footprint and costs today, while anticipating the needs of tomorrow. Building upon years of expertise and capitalizing on technology vetted by world leaders, Univercells Technologies was incorporated in Belgium in 2020 with the support of the Univercells group. LinkedIn: Univercells Technologies [3] www.univercellstech.com [4] 