The "ChildWise Monitor Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits, attitudes, and activities.

Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK completed the survey, on topics as varied as their favorite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on the environment.

The Monitor Report 2020 covers:

Technology

Websites and apps

YouTube

Gaming

Viewing habits

Services and content

Mobile phones

Music

Reading

Equipment

Money

Purchasing

Sport and activities

Health and wellbeing

The Environment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0jf2q.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005953/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900