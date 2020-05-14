ALD ALD: Update on the share buyback program 14-May-2020 / 08:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, 13 May 2020 UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 7 May 2020 and 13 May 2020, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2019 a description [1] of which is accessible on ALD website. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website [2]. About ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 42 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.78 million vehicles (at end-March 2020). ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: ALD Share buyback Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AOCELRDVXV [3] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1044727 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1044727 14-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=25b1a0a9fd6432fe165a43755caeaed2&application_id=1044727&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9ab71c36c50a586875f19402e02766a8&application_id=1044727&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f7a5c551a83b10da731bf87da4014be0&application_id=1044727&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 02:50 ET (06:50 GMT)