Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIS) ("Genesis" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the temporary suspension of mineral exploration activities in Quebec announced in the Company's March 26, 2020 news release has been lifted. The Phase I ~2,500 metre drilling program has recommenced and the Genesis team is completing logging and sampling of remaining previously drilled core on site.

Prior to the work stoppage, a total of 2,008 metres in 8 holes of the planned ~2,500 metre Phase I program had been drilled, and a portion of the core was logged and sampled. The Phase I drilling has focused on improving definition and testing for expansion opportunities of modelled higher-grade domains which are interpreted to form of plunging "shoots" within the Chevrier Main deposit.

Genesis is also advancing with plans for a summer surface exploration program to assess a number of target areas on the property identified through a property wide glacial till survey carried out in 2019 and a comprehensive review of all available data on the +290 square kilometer project area. Genesis is currently fully funded for its planned work in 2020 and expects to announce further drilling plans as drilling results are received and interpreted and field work progresses.

The Company will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and will comply with all government directives and pro-actively follow protocols consistent with minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus to protect the health of its workforce and their local communities.

The +290 square kilometer road accessible Chevrier property covers a 15-kilometer extent of the Fancamp Deformation Zone, along which zones of gold mineralization are associated with high strain zones in predominantly mafic volcanic rocks. The property is contiguous with the high-grade Monster Lake gold project and 20 kilometers northeast of the new IAMGOLD Corporation/Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. 3.1 Moz Nelligan gold discovery. For additional details on the Chevrier Project, 2019 results and plans for 2020 please refer to the Company's February 5, 2020 News Release.

The Company has entered into a 12-month programmatic digital advertising campaign with Native Ads, Inc. for a total cost of $200,000 CAD; compromised of $150,000 for digital advertising, paid distribution, and media buying over the campaign period and, $50,000 for content creation, consulting, managed services and management fees over the course of the campaign period.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency, that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply side platforms) resulting in access to 3-7 billion daily North American ad impressions. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is André Liboiron, P. Geo., Project Manager. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Genesis

Genesis Metals Corp. is a member of the Discovery Group of Companies, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development. Discovery Group companies have generated over $500 million in direct and indirect expenditures resulting in over a billion dollars in M&A activity, with notable recent successes being the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining Inc. and the sale of Kaminak Gold Corp. to Goldcorp Inc. Current Discovery Group member companies include: Great Bear Resources Ltd., Bluestone Resources Inc., ValOre Metals Corp., Ethos Gold Corp., Fireweed Zinc Ltd., Dunnedin Ventures Inc., and K2 Gold Corporation.

Genesis Metals Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its Chevrier Gold Project in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David A. Terry"

President, CEO, and Director

Suite 1020, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

Telephone: 604-646-8356

Email: js@genesismetalscorp.com

Website: www.genesismetalscorp.com

