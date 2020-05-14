The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 May 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 65,211,003 shares (DKK 65,211,003) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 69,090 shares (DKK 69,090) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 65,280,093 shares (DKK 65,280,093) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 815 shares at DKK 31.75 · 3,200 shares at DKK 40.41 · 38,750 shares at DKK 46.74 · 250 shares at DKK 66.60 · 250 shares at DKK 67.50 · 1,000 shares at DKK 199.00 · 1,000 shares at DKK 210.00 · 600 shares at DKK 220.40 · 750 shares at DKK 225.30 · 14,162 shares at DKK 225.90 · 275 shares at DKK 231.50 · 1,000 shares at DKK 337.40 · 175 shares at DKK 466.20 · 275 shares at DKK 623.50 · 1,550 shares at DKK 636.50 · 2,000 shares at DKK 815.50 · 1,280 shares at DKK 939.50 · 675 shares at DKK 1,136.00 · 815 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 150 shares at DKK 1,233.00 · 118 shares at DKK 1,402.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=775946