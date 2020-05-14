2G Energy appears relatively resilient to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Its manufacturing facility in Germany has been operational throughout. New order intake remains robust, with minimal exposure to the leisure sector, which is where investment in co-generation projects is most likely to be affected. Longer-term demand is linked to phasing out nuclear and coal-fired power generation plants, which could potentially be delayed if the pandemic causes a severe and lengthy recession.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...