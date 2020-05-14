The German manufacturer secured around 60% of the turnover expected this year in the first three months alone but still posted a net loss for a company relying on strong pre-Covid-19 activity in the U.S. and European markets.From pv magazine Germany. German inverter maker SMA announced impressive sales figures for the first quarter but still suffered a net loss and, with strong sales in the U.S. and Europe making a big contribution in the January-to-March period, the effects of the Covid-19 shutdowns which were beginning to be ushered in at the end of the window are yet to be seen. If the global ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...