The German manufacturer secured around 60% of the turnover expected this year in the first three months alone but still posted a net loss for a company relying on strong pre-Covid-19 activity in the U.S. and European markets.From pv magazine Germany. German inverter maker SMA announced impressive sales figures for the first quarter but still suffered a net loss and, with strong sales in the U.S. and Europe making a big contribution in the January-to-March period, the effects of the Covid-19 shutdowns which were beginning to be ushered in at the end of the window are yet to be seen. If the global ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken