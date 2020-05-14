COVID-19: A New Reliable Serological Test by IDvet

MONTPELLIER, France, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The French company IDvet has launched a new serological test to detect antibodies against COVID-19 with a specificity of 99.9%, significantly lowering the rate of false positive results.

More than a million tests have already been produced.

A test developed in record time.

IDvet has developed a serological test in record time to detect antibodies against COVID-19 in humans.

"We mobilized all our scientific know-how and resources to rapidly develop this test," declared Philippe Pourquier, CEO of IDvet. .

"Thanks to our automated production line and modern infrastructure, we are able to produce millions of tests to meet worldwide demand."

With the support of Montpellier University Hospital and the French Blood Bank (EFS, Etablissement Français de Sang)

While the kit was entirely developed by IDvet's R&D team, Montpellier University Hospital and the Occitanie Regional Blood Bank provided samples to validate test performance.

Excellent test performance allowing for high throughput testing

This diagnostic kit, based on the ELISA* technique, is used to determine if an individual has developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus associated with COVID-19 disease. It is designed for high volume testing in laboratories. IDvet's new test shows high diagnostic sensitivity and specificity, and does not cross-react with other pathogens, including non-CoV-2 coronaviruses. "We are proud of the test's capacity to offer reliable and robust results," commented Loic Comtet, R&D Manager at IDvet.

The test does not require any specific nor costly equipment: the assay may be performed on any open automated immunoassay platform, or even manually.

This product is CE marked and available for immediate shipping. More than a million tests have already been produced.

(*) ELISA definition (Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSorbent Assay)

About IDvet

Based in Montpellier, France, IDvet is specialized in the development and production of diagnostic tools for veterinary and zoonotic disease.

IDvet has been acting for "One Health" since its creation in 2004. This "One Health" concept reflects the fact that the health of people is intimately connected to the health of animals and the environment.

For 15 years, IDvet has provided laboratories around the world with millions of tests to control zoonotic diseases such as Avian Influenza and Bovine Tuberculosis.

IDvet also supplies tests to help eradicate devastating diseases for the livestock industry, such as Foot and Mouth Disease and Peste des Petits Ruminants, which have the potential to drastically reduce food supply if left uncontrolled.

IDvet is independently owned, and R&D projects are self-financed, allowing IDvet to quickly respond to new outbreaks and launch new projects. All products are developed and manufactured at IDvet's 4000 m2 facilities near Montpellier, France, where the company employs over 100 people.

Website: www.id-vet.com

