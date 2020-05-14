Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the ''Company'') a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of its universal registration document for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. This document has been approved by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers or AMF) on May 12, 2020 under the number R.20-010.

This document is available on Nanobiotix's website on https://www.nanobiotix.com/regulated-information/ and on the AMF website on (www.amf-france.org).

The 2019 universal registration document includes:

the 2019 financial annual report,

- the management report, including the information and the report on corporate governance,

- The reports from the Company's statutory auditors and information related to their fees, and

- The required information in relation to the Company's share buy-back program

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany. The Company also possesses an affiliate, Curadigm, located in Paris, France as well as, through an affiliate, in Cambridge, MA in the U.S.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.20-018 on May 12, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

