DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of
Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-05-14 / 11:50
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Interim report Q1*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Berichte/2020/Q1_2020_Quartalsbericht_de_Online.pdf
Language: English
Address:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Berichte/eng_2020/Q1_2020_Quartalsbericht_en_Online.pdf
2020-05-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1044975 2020-05-14
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 14, 2020 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT)
