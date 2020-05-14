Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.05.2020 | 12:34
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 14

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue438.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue439.34p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue243.38p
INCLUDING current year revenue251.47p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue236.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue244.31p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue253.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue257.70p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue283.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue285.50p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue283.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue285.51p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue283.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue284.29p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue166.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue166.94p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue138.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue138.15p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.92p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 13-May-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue130.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue130.86p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.