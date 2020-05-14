Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 438.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 439.34p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.38p

INCLUDING current year revenue 251.47p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 236.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 244.31p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.70p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 283.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 285.50p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 283.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue 285.51p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 283.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 284.29p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 166.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 166.94p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 138.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 138.15p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.92p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 13-May-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 130.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 130.86p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596