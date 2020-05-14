Delignit's annual results were in line with the preliminary numbers and the company had already warned of the significant impact of COVID-19. Delignit has a large exposure to the automotive segment and OEMs' factories have been shut for six to seven weeks. Delignit therefore withdrew its guidance for 2020. The company is well positioned to return to growth in the longer term driven by improving market conditions for commercial vehicles, further expansion in the US, the addition of new customers and potential M&A.

