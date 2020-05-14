Private Client Resources (PCR) and FINARTIS team to deliver a complete Front-to-Back Experience to Private Banks, Asset Managers and Family Offices internationally

Global Solution integrates PCR's data aggregation capabilities with FINARTIS's comprehensive Investment Management platform

NEW YORK and ZURICH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Client Resources (PCR), the leading provider of total wealth data aggregation services to ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families and institutions today announced a partnership with FINARTIS SA, the leading Swiss-Based provider of investment management and risk reporting to major private banks, pensions, and family offices. This collaborative offering will combine PCR's total wealth aggregation capabilities with FINARTIS's Prospero365 platform to provide an exceptional customer experience across all types of accounts and investments. Together, PCR and FINARTIS will provide a fully connected and digital portfolio lifecycle management (PLM) from enrollment, aggregation, to reconciliation, management, accounting, and reporting. The combining solutions enables clients with a true, multi-currency, multi-asset class experience affording growing number of UHNW clients a complete picture of portfolio exposures and investment risks and delivering full performance attribution, comprehensive cash flow projections and risk monitoring for equities, fixed income, hedge funds, private equity, real estate, and real asset investments.

Automating the consolidation of information from the complex holdings of UHNW investors has long been a challenge for banks, advisors and family offices. With 50% of UHNW holdings often in hard-to-aggregate illiquid investments, the systems that account for and analyze portfolios often rely on manual, error-prone processes. This partnership will ensure that clients have one-hundred percent confidence in their data and reports across all investment strategies and products.

"We are excited to be partnering with FINARTIS to offer their clients a complete aggregation and reconciliation solution while expanding our global footprint and introducing our unique "Privacy First" to the European market," said Robert Miller, CEO of PCR. "We believe FINARTIS has a differentiated approach of delivering a holistic data-driven experience that helps bankers and investors significantly improve their vision of their investments and risks within their portfolios."

"We are thrilled about working with PCR," said Jean-Luc Freymond, Founder and CEO of FINARTIS. "Many firms and institutions today are struggling with aggregating disparate investment data and producing comprehensive and meaningful reporting, forecasts, and analysis for their entire investment portfolio of liquid and alternative investments. We are excited about closing this significant gap that exists in the marketplace by collaborating to roll out this compelling offering and to enter the U.S. Market with a mature platform built on years of Swiss Banking knowledge."

Bob Miller, adds, "The vertically integrated ability of PCR and FINARTIS represents one of the more innovative solutions to facilitate data exchange between liquid asset and illiquid private market programs and investors."

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCR is the leading Data Aggregation, Data Privacy and Data Management services to family offices, private banks and advisors, with over $500B in assets being serviced.

Our award-winning Total Wealth Information platform today aggregates statements and data feeds from over 15,000 private placement funds and fund administrators, as well as secure, privacy compliant feeds from over 500 bank, broker and custodian sources. PCR delivers fully reconciled and normalized data, which is fast to receive, safe in its delivery, and beautiful to see.

For more information, visit www.pcrinsights.com

About FINARTIS

FINARTIS is a leading Swiss software publisher helping Wealth Managers worldwide serve their clients better. FINARTIS's out-of-the-box digitally enhanced investment management solutions implement fast and securely. They help improve front office productivity to bring more value-added services to clients while reducing operating costs through intelligent, automated straight through processes. FINARTIS's flagship product, Prospero365, is an integrated suite of financial applications dedicated to Wealth Management.

For more information, visit www.finartis.com

Company Contacts:

Brian Shapiro Jean-Luc Freymond PCR FINARTIS 203-917-0139 +41 (0)21 653 64 01 bshapiro@pcrinsights.com jean-luc.freymond@finartis.com

