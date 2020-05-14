Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer Appoints Leaders for its Health and Legal & Regulatory Divisions

Wolters Kluwer Appoints Leaders for its Health and Legal & Regulatory Divisions

May 14, 2020 - Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, announces the appointments of Stacey Caywood as CEO of its Health division and Martin O'Malley as EVP & MD of its Legal & Regulatory division.

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer, commented: "We are very pleased to announce new positions for two of our most talented and experienced leaders. Stacey Caywood's excellent leadership skills and strong track record of developing information and software portfolios will bring great benefits to the Health division and its global customer base. Martin O'Malley's demonstrated success in leading businesses through change and in driving product innovation will continue the transformation of the Legal & Regulatory division into an expert solutions business."

Stacey Caywood will become the CEO of Health as of June 1, 2020, succeeding Diana Nole who is leaving Wolters Kluwer. As CEO of the Legal & Regulatory division, Ms. Caywood led the transformation of this multi-national business into a growing and innovative provider of digital legal and regulatory solutions by accelerating digital product development, investing in transformative new technologies, and by creating a culture of innovation and customer collaboration. She simultaneously led the division's strategic expansion into the environmental, health & safety and operational risk (EHS/ORM) adjacency through selected acquisitions, expanding into an attractive and high-growth global software market.

Martin O'Malley will become the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Legal & Regulatory division as of June 1, 2020, succeeding Ms. Caywood. Mr. O'Malley joined Wolters Kluwer in September 2017 and currently serves as the Managing Director for the Benelux region of Legal & Regulatory. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer in 2017, Mr. O'Malley spent more than 20 years in a variety of roles in the industry, gaining extensive experience in migrating traditional publishing businesses online through digital product development and business model evolution.

Diana Nole will leave Wolters Kluwer to take a position in another company. We thank her for her dedication to our Health division since 2015 and wish her the very best.

Resources for the media:

Bio Stacey Caywood (https://wolterskluwer.com/binaries/content/assets/wk/pdf/corporate-governance/bio/bio_stacey-caywood_wolters-kluwer-2020.05.14.pdf)

Download image Stacey Caywood (https://wolterskluwer.com/binaries/content/assets/wk/pdf/news/corporate/wolters-kluwer-stacey-caywood.jpg)

Bio Martin O'Malley (https://wolterskluwer.com/binaries/content/assets/wk/pdf/corporate-governance/bio/bio-martin-omalley-wolters-kluwer-2020.05.13.pdf)

Download image Martin O'Malley (https://wolterskluwer.com/binaries/content/assets/wk/pdf/news/corporate/wolters-kluwer-martin-omalley.jpg)

