Imagin Medical Reports Response To COVID-19 Impact

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME)(OTCQB:IMEXF)(FRA:DPD2)("Imagin" or the "Company") today provided an update on the actions the Company has taken in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The sudden impact of the pandemic on the global economy has made it imperative for us to be flexible and quickly adapt our business to current conditions," said Jim Hutchens, President & CEO of Imagin Medical. "We have implemented emergency measures to decrease non-essential expenses in all areas of our business in order to extend Imagin's cash runway. We have reduced salaries company-wide, put a freeze on employee travel, and switched to virtual development and operational meetings."

"At the same time, we remain deeply committed to advancing the i/Blue™ Imaging System toward commercialization," Mr. Hutchens added.

Imagin continues to monitor and implement recommendations from local and national health organizations. The Company's top priorities are the health and safety of its team members and the communities in which they live and work.

"Imagin has acted decisively to lower expenses and improve overall cost structure. We will continue to adjust our operations to the evolving situation to ensure the Company emerges from the pandemic in a healthy position to move forward," said Mr. Hutchens.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has affected economies and financial markets around the world resulting in an economic downturn. The effects of this pandemic on the Company may include interruptions to supply chains, manufacturing activities and research and development programs and increased government regulations or interventions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments nor the impact of these developments on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

