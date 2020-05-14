



SEOUL, KOREA, May 14, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in security and biometrics, has released a new version BioStar 2 platform, enhancing the cyber security features. Suprema BioStar 2 is a web-based, open, and integrated security platform that provides comprehensive functionality for access control and time & attendance.In addition to existing encryption of personal data, used for authentication with passwords, fingerprint templates and face templates, BioStar 2 now encrypts every data available that may potentially link to any specific individual. With this enhancement in BioStar 2 v2.8, this upscaled security will be made available not as an option but a default feature of the system.Introducing this new update, Young S. Moon, CEO of Suprema Inc., remarked, "We place absolute top priority to strengthen security measures and reinforce our security framework. Along with the current update of BioStar 2, we will continue to strive to make our solutions secure to make sure our customers' personal data is protected."About SupremaSuprema Inc. is a leading global provider of security and biometrics technologies. Suprema's extensive range of products includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint solutions. Suprema has No.1 market share in biometrics access control in EMEA region and has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Press Contact:Chloe KimManager of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: jskim4@suprema.co.krSource: SupremaCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.