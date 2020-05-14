InventoryBase Release Property Reporting Protocols for Safe Working During Covid-19

PORTSMOUTH, England, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InventoryBase, providers of property inspection software , training and outsourced reports, were quick off the mark providing a social distance-proof solution for interim property inspections. The self-service reporting function was introduced, along with a tenant pre-check out facility - enabling inspections and reports to still be completed where necessary - both remotely and safely with no face-to-face contact.

Following the announcement that the property industry should re-open and get ready for business, there are still many questions about how to best protect staff and promote safety both within the workplace and whilst working in the field.

As the pandemic took hold and lockdown was introduced, we saw the majority of businesses grind to a halt - including estate and letting agents, and inventory providers.

But with the government now advising that the property industry can get back to work, it's vital that we do so as safely as possible in order to protect ourselves and everyone else around us.

InventoryBase Workstreams has experienced a steady increase in sign-ups to their service as agents & landlords seek to book property inspection reports, as well as providing a platform for inventory providers to offer their services to a wider market via Workstreams.

The lockdown has also highlighted the need for training and guidance for inventory clerks who have felt somewhat detached from the advice being given to estate and lettings agents so InventoryBase Academy has been offering discounted training and support services, including virtual networking events and more.

And in readiness for the eventual easing of restrictions, they have now released new property reporting protocols for safe working when using InventoryBase Workstreams.

Both Buyer & Supplier Covid-19 Workstreams Protocols have been produced in order to offer as much support as possible to all users at every level. Each guide includes detailed information on how all parties can ensure health and safety is promoted and adhered to at each risk point.

Steve Rad, managing director of InventoryBase said;

"We've been keen to offer as much assistance and support as possible throughout the lockdown. Our InventoryBase Academy platform, alongside our InventoryBase Workstreams service will enable property professionals to get back to work safely will extensive guidance and continued support along the way."

The UK Government have released guidance on how to stay safe, control the virus and save lives, as well as additional and more specific guidance for estate and letting agents on moving home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak however InventoryBase have taken this one step further and provided specific advice for inventory clerks and their customers.

The guidance is available via the blog and InventoryBase Academy , and will be followed up with an online course on how to make your business Covid-19 Secure.

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of Radweb Ltd, are providers of property inspection software, training and support for inventory clerks, property management companies and letting agencies of all sizes.

The platform enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, in-hand with online and offline training and support, InventoryBase provides the complete package for all professionals within the lettings industry.

Representatives from InventoryBase are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities.

For more information on InventoryBase or to arrange a demonstration contact:

Laura West, InventoryBase

Email: laura@inventorybase.com