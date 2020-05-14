Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total revenue was $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 1% decline from $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenue was $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $0.5 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Innodata enabled its business continuity plan (BCP) on March 11, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in 94% of its global team presently deployed and working remotely.

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Income before provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2020 was $51,000 and reflected $200,000 of expenses in connection with the activation of our BCP and foreign exchange losses of $100,000 from revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities. The Company estimates that revenues in the quarter were unfavorably impacted by $260,000 of ongoing projects that were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as the projects required in-facility production. The Company anticipates that these projects will resume once lockdowns are eased in locations in which these projects are performed.

Jack Abuhoff, Chairman and CEO, said, "Entering 2020, we were seeing strong marketplace traction for our new AI data preparation and AI-based data extraction capabilities. We signed nearly two times the amount of new business we signed in Q1 2019, and our pipeline was robust with significant numbers of new customer prospects that had AI strategies front and center.

"Despite the COVID-19 crisis, due to the implementation of our BCP we continue to sign new deals and bring on new customers consistent with our strategy to expand our addressable market through our AI capabilities, although we are doing so with a significant number of deals being deferred or delayed. We expect that as conditions normalize globally, new deal signings will regain momentum and deferrals and delays will decrease."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "point to," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "optimistic," "foster," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof

These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize in whole or in part; the primarily at-will nature of contracts with our Digital Data Solutions clients and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work; our inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on third-party content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; depressed market conditions; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans which give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growing competitors; potential effects on our results of operations from interruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems and various other competitive and technological factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, or as updated and amended by our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Services and Solutions $ 11,691 $ 11,201 SaaS Platforms 2,839 2,493 Total 14,530 13,694 Direct operating costs 9,671 9,449 Foreign exchange loss 72 111 9,743 9,560 Gross Profit 4,787 4,134 Operating expenses: Research and development 312 358 Selling and marketing 2,155 1,686 General and administrative 2,269 2,569 4,736 4,613 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 51 (479 ) Provision for income taxes 405 (28 ) Consolidated net loss (354 ) (451 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interests 11 1 Net loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (365) $

(452) Loss per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 24,401 25,927





INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,745 $ 10,874 Accounts receivable, net 9,505 9,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,676 3,418 Total current assets 23,926 24,015 Property and equipment, net 6,910 7,125 Right-of-use asset 6,530 7,005 Other assets 2,442 2,110 Deferred income taxes 2,083 1,906 Intangibles, net 4,982 5,477 Goodwill 2,003 2,108 Total assets $ 48,876 $ 49,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,304 $ 4,759 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 4,199 4,265 Income and other taxes 4,529 4,183 Current portion of long-term obligations 856 912 Operating lease liability - current portion 922 1,107 Total current liabilities 15,810 15,226 Deferred income taxes 326 363 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 4,579 4,534 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 6,328 6,731 Non-controlling interests (3,406 ) (3,417 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,239 26,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,876 $ 49,746

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (354 ) $ (451 ) Non-cash expenses: Depreciation and amortization 643 809 Stock-based compensation 170 129 Deferred income tax (71 ) (734 ) Pension amortization 200 113 Total 942 317 Changes in assets and liabilities 115 2,235 Cash flows from operating activities $ 703 $ 2,101 Cash flows from investing activities $ (578) $ (485) Cash flows from financing activities $ (57) $ (387)





































INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue DDS $ 10,409 $ 10,177 Synodex 1,282 1,024 Agility 2,839 2,493 Total $ 14,530 $ 13,694























